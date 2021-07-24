Battle at the Ballpark 2021: athletes raise the bar in Saturday’s heat

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Battle at the Ballpark is a CrossFit competition in its seventh year, raising the bar Saturday at Dozer Park in Peoria.

“It’s the largest CrossFit competition in downstate Illinois,” said Holly Mosack, event coordinator and owner of 309 Fitness, the CrossFit gym that hosted the event.

“A lot of people have a misconception that it’s only really top athletes because that’s what they see on TV. When really, CrossFit is for anyone,” Mosack said. “It’s a combination of aerobic activity and Olympic lifting. So we have athletes out here today from, I think, ages 11 to, I want to say, 62.”

Saturday morning, 96 teams of two came out from Central Illinois, Chicago, St. Louis and the Quad Cities to battle in a timed workout.

“It’s just a lot of fun, and it’s cool to see all the different gyms from around the Midwest come through,” said Micah Lavender, one of the competitors. “CrossFit is a community. And so it’s cool to have one that’s local.”

The event also raised money for the veteran’s organization “Team Red White and Blue.”

“Helps veterans through emotional outreach and physical fitness. So it’s a perfect combination for us,” Mosack said.

More information is on their Facebook page and the leaderboard can be found here.