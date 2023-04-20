PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive with ImpactLife will be held in Pekin on May 12.

The Pekin Police Department, Fire Department, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office will work to see who can get the most blood donors.

The blood drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Conference Room, located at 111 S. Capitol St., Pekin, Il. Those interested in signing up should be at least 17-year-old, or 16 with parents’ permission. They must also weigh more than 110 pounds and have a photo ID.

An appointment to donate can be set up by calling Josh Peterson at (309) 477-2388, Billie Ingles at (309) 478-5312, John Shallenberger at (309) 478-5652, or visiting www.bloodcenter.org and using the code 61117 to locate the drive.

The donated blood will benefit the 125 hospitals ImpactLife provides blood for, which includes OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, Carle Health Methodist, Carle Health Pekin, and Carle Health Proctor.