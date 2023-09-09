PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police and Fire Departments will be facing off in a softball game following the Peoria Chiefs baseball game at Dozer Park in Peoria on Sunday afternoon.

The Peoria Chiefs will play the Beloit Sky Carp at 1:05 p.m. and the first responders’s game will start after the game, which is expected to be around 4 p.m.

Spectators may choose to get tickets for both games for $10 or just for the softball game for $5.

Tickets to watch both games can be purchased on Ticket Return’s website. For the ticket to both games, use the promo code ‘police’ or ‘fire’.

Tickets for the softball game itself can be purchased at the Dozer Park box office on the day of the game.