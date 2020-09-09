Baxter’s American Grille temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Baxter’s American Grille in Bloomington temporarily closes after an employee tests positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

According to a Post on Baxter’s Facebook page, the employee contacted the virus outside of work.

All employees that have been in direct contact with the employee who tested positive will be required to get tested for COVID-19 before they return to work.

Baxter’s American Grille plan to reopen Sep. 10 at 11 a.m.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected