PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Scammers are preying on people waiting for holiday packages.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Central Illinois is warning residents to be on the lookout for postal service scams in emails and text messages.

The scam text or email, purportedly from the United States Post Office, indicates there has been a problem with delivery and $3 is needed to return the package.

Example of package delivery scam text

“So this particular scam is incredibly effective because in an email they’re using really official-looking postal logos to convince this is actually from the post office. They use things like ‘oh it was delivered to the wrong house number, or there was incorrect postage’… Something that would make sense to come from the post office as a reason why your package was not delivered. So it’s a way for people to believe it, and obviously, they want their package delivered,” said Jessica Tharp, president and CEO of BBB Central Illinois.

Tharp said this is an older scam that has been brought back for the holiday gifting season.

“So basically these scammers, they know that people are starting their shopping right now and expecting packages to be delivered, and so they are taking advantage of anticipation of receiving a package,” she said.

If you have been scammed, Tharp said to report it to the BBB.