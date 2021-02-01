BBB leaders warn against sharing pictures of COVID-19 vaccine cards online

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — If you’re thinking about sharing your COVID-19 vaccination on social media, leaders at the Better Business Bureau in Central Illinois said it could put your personal information at risk.

President and CEO Jessica Tharp said vaccine cards could show your birthday or medical records on them, exposing you to potential identity theft.

“Identity theft is still a prominent problem here and anytime you’re exposing yourself to the public with your personal information, you’re putting yourself at risk,” said Tharp.

She said you could add a filter to cover that information or share a different picture.

Tharp said you should also check your privacy filters and know who can see your personal posts.

“Even though you’re trying to show that you’re doing something positive, you’re actually presenting a new opportunity for something to go wrong for yourself or someone else,” said Tharp.

Tharp also said some scammers in other countries are making fake COVID-19 vaccine cards.