BBB warns health insurance holders about new scam

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Open enrollment for insurance has begun and the Better Business Bureau is alerting health insurance holders to be aware of a new scam.

Leaders at the bureau say they are getting reports of scam calls phishing for medicare numbers and other personal information.

Jessica Tharp with the Peoria better business bureau says con artists are trying to frighten callers about their medicare being discontinued. The scammers also advertise free back or knee braces to gain bank account information.

“Never give out any personal information. Your medicare id number, your social security number, and definitely not banking information to anyone over the phone. You can do two things. Call your medicare directly and you call also call the better business bureau,” Tharp said.

This year’s open enrollment runs through December 7 for Medicare and December 15 for the Affordable Care Act.

