BCPA Summer Virtual Concert Series will start streaming in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (BCPA) is preparing for their Virtual Concert Series, a free live stream of musical performances, airing on Thursday, July 2.

The series will have a variety of musical genres and guests perform, including the Heartland Jazz Orchestra and Brushville, an upbeat rocking country band. There will be one performance per week, for a total of seven performances in the next two months. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Events scheduled so far are:

  • July 2 – Brushville (upbeat rocking country)            
  • July 9 – Last Call Band (rock and R&B)
  • July 16 – Sarah Quah Band (rock, country, R&B)
  • July 23 – Soft Spoken (Funk, Jazz, R&B, Neo Soul)
  • July 30 – 3rd Street Down (Blues, R&B, Rock)
  • August 6 – Disorganizer (free jazz, unique instrumental music)
  • August 13 – Heartland Jazz Orchestra (numerous styles of jazz)

Performances will be uploaded to the BCPA’s social media platforms, which can be found on their website

