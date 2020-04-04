Beachlers offering free oil change to healthcare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Healthcare workers can get a free oil change at Beachlers in Peoria up until Memorial Day weekend. Brett Beachler, the auto shops vice presidnt, said he has medical professionals in his family and knows how hard they are working right now.

He and his staff want to show their appreciate for the people working on the front lines in a battle against COVID-19.

Beachler said now is the time to stick together and help each other out. Usually oil changes at the shop are a little over $44. Now, all healthcare workers need to do is make an appointment by call, text or on this website.