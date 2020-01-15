Bearded Owl Brewing celebrates two years in Warehouse District

PEORIA, Ill. — Bearded Owl Brewing is celebrating its two-year anniversary with festivities on Friday and Saturday.

“We’re a small business in Illinois, which is sometimes tough, but you know, we’ve put in a ton of work in the last couple of years to build this place out and keep the beer flowing. So we’re super excited to be celebrating our two year anniversary,” said owner Nick Babcock.

On Friday, they’re hosting a “Friends of the Owl” pre-anniversary celebration, with beers from breweries across Illinois on tap.

Saturday is the big anniversary party. There will be artists, merchandise, and hourly raffles.

They’re also having special bottle releases starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday. These beers were made last January and have been aging in a barrel.

Babcock says they’re grateful for the community support they’ve received since they opened and hope it continues.

“We have plans to do all kinds of stuff. So, we’re going to keep chugging along, and do what we do, and focus on the product, and focus on our brand and hopefully, we can grow,” said Babcock.

Bearded Owl opens for festivities at noon on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.