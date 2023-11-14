PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A local favorite in Peoria announced they’re closing up shop via Facebook.

Bearded Owl Brewing has been open for over five years and is known for its friendly service and smorgasbord of different beers.

All things must pass. For everything, there is a beginning, a middle, and an end. We’ve reached the end my friends. After almost 6 years in operation, Bearded Owl Brewing will be closing its doors. There are no regrets. We made beer that we wanted to make in the way that we wanted to make it. We took pride in being creative and trying new things in addition to paying homage and respecting the classics. It’s been an absolute privilege serving Central IL and meeting so many great people along the way. We want to extend thanks to every person who has walked through that door. Without you, it would not have been possible at all. Bearded Owl Brewing Facebook

Thankfully, the Bearded Owl will be able to close out the year. Anyone interested in a warm holiday atmosphere and cold suds will have until Dec. 30.