PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bearded Owl Brewing announced on Monday that it is closing.

According to a Bearded Owl Brewing Facebook post, they stated that it has been their privilege to serve central Illinois for close to six years.

“We want to extend thanks to every person who has walked through that door. Without you, it would not have been possible at all.” Bearded Owl

Bearded Owl did not release an exact closing date, but stated they plan to remain open through October and into November.

More updates are expected as Bearded Owl gets closer to its closing date.