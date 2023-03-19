A local organization is on a mission to help find homes for cats in Central Illinois.

Bear’s Bites & Boutique celebrated its latest pop up cat café in East Peoria on Sunday.

Samm Hutchison, owner/founder, said a steady flow of people came in and many of whom filled out applications.

“When we started having the cat cafes, we have two rooms back here now. The cats kind of stay over in that room and then people can come over here,” Hutchison said. “They can look at the cat information, fill out applications, go in the shop area and have coffee.”

Hutchison says they’ve had a 50% success rate on adoptions with the cat cafés.

She said for those who are interested in adopting, they can stop at 3814 North Main Street to see the cats in person and fill out an application.

Hutchison said they hold the cat cafés once a month and their next one will be on April 16 from 1p.m. to 3p.m.

She said they rotate with a different shelter or rescue every month.