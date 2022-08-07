(PEORIA) Ill. (WMBD) — The third annual Bear’s Bites Foundation day was held on Sunday in Peoria Heights.

Bear’s Bites is a non-profit that helps families with emergency needs for pets, including medical bills.

Multiple vendors, rescues, and shelters were in attendance Sunday to show their support for the fundraiser.

Originally founded to help save the lives of pets whose owners couldn’t afford to pay their bills, Bear’s Bites will also give $500 to emergency vet bills.

Sam Hutchison co-founded the non-profit to help keep pets in safe homes with their families. She said medical bills are no reason to give up on a pet.

“Families are relinquishing their pets cause they have medical bills, Um.. no. We need to keep them at home, they’re happier at home and that’s why we’re doing this,” Hutchison said.

Bears Bites foundation accepts donations on their website.