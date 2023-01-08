PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Bears Bites in Peoria is partnering with Central Illinois animal shelters to try to help get kittens adopted.

Bears Bites is a local business that raises money to help pay for emergency pet medical bills.

The pop-up shop is intended to give families the chance to play with the animals before making a decision to purchase the forever friend.

Bears Bites owner Samm Hutchison said there’s nothing quite like a cat pop-up shop in Peoria.

“There are no cat events in Peoria. So it was kind of like, well, the cats need to be seen too. And there are so many cats, so we’re getting them adopted,” said Hutchison.

Bears Bites hold a cat pop-up shop once every month and will be expanding to dogs in the near future.