Bears linebacker Khalil Mack will have season-ending foot surgery: Report

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears rushes during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s an injury that plagued him for most of the season, but the Bears’ most impactful defender played through it as much as he could.

But Khalil Mack’s foot injury has never improved, so now the linebacker is going to take a major step towards fixing it.

Sources: The #Bears are placing All-Pro pass-rusher Khalil Mack on Injured Reserve to have season-ending foot surgery.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2021

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the outside linebacker will be placed on injured reserve as he gets ready to undergo foot surgery which will take him out for the rest of the 2021 season.

The Bears have yet to confirm the report ahead of their game with the Ravens on Sunday at Soldier Field.

After playing in the first seven games of the season, a number of them while dealing with the foot injury, Mack was held out the last two weeks in hopes of getting it better. He also had the benefit of the bye week to try and get ready, but the linebacker hasn’t practiced in nearly a month.

In his fourth year with the Bears, Mack was off to a strong start as he led the Bears through seven games with six sacks. Acquired before the 2018 season from the Raiders, Mack was named a first-team All-Pro in his first season with the team, a second-team All-Pro in 2020, and has made the Pro Bowl in his three previous seasons.

Among the Bears moves announced today is the placement of Danny Trevethan on IR, the signing of veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin (practice squad to start) and the elevation of linebacker Cassius Marsh to the active roster. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/c26hr5X3ZM— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) November 19, 2021

Along with Mack, the Bears are placing Danny Trevathan on Injured Reserve for a second time this season, which could put his season in jeopardy. A knee injury kept the middle linebacker in the reserve list for the first four games of the season and has plagued him again in November.

This news comes after the Bears signed a player who may help fill in for Mack while he’s out: Veteran linebacker Bruce Irvin. He has 52 sacks in ten NFL seasons, including five with the Seahawks where he started his career in 2012 and then joined them again in 2020.

A torn ACL limited him to two games last season, but in 13 games in 2019 with the Panthers he had 8 1/2 sacks. Irvin, who has also played with the Falcons and Raiders, will start on the practice squad.

Outside linebacker Cassius Marsh was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Ravens after making his season debut against the Steelers in Week 9.