Bears vs. Colts gets pushed back from noon to 3:25 p.m. on WMBD-TV

CHICAGO (Ill.) — For our Chicago Bears fans!

The game Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts has been pushed back from 12:00 p.m. CT to 3:25 p.m. CT.

The game will remain on WMBD-TV (Channel 31 CBS).

This game has been moved back due to the Patriots/Chiefs game being postponed.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19.