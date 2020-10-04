Bears vs. Colts gets pushed back from noon to 3:25 p.m. on WMBD-TV

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO (Ill.) — For our Chicago Bears fans!

The game Sunday versus the Indianapolis Colts has been pushed back from 12:00 p.m. CT to 3:25 p.m. CT.

The game will remain on WMBD-TV (Channel 31 CBS).

This game has been moved back due to the Patriots/Chiefs game being postponed.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News