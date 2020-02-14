Becks Florist prepares for one of the single busiest days of the year

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For people sending or receiving flowers this Valentine’s Day, you’re not alone. Millions of Americans are expected to show their loved ones they care by giving flowers.

“I for three days do nothing but roses, a dozen roses, that’s my job from beginning to end and now I’m on deliveries to make everybody gets happy,” said owner Greg Becks.

WalletHub reports $2.3 billion will be spent on flowers this Valentine’s day. For other gifts, shoppers will spend $2.4 billion on candy and $5.8 billion on jewelry.

Becks Florist owner Greg Becks says the holiday is one of their busiest single days of the year. Other busy holidays like Mother’s Day or Christmas span several days or weeks.

On Friday, employees started working before 6 a.m. and preparations began to get flowers out the door and delivered across central Illinois.

“They can walk up to the door, there’s somebody there – ‘Is that for me?’ and that’s what it’s about,” said Becks.

Many of the arrangements and orders have options for a variety of flowers with balloons, stuffed animals, or treats.

Adding to the rush of Valentine’s Day delivery was cold weather. It meant Becks had to add drivers to routes so they could alternate between being out in the cold. The weather also caused some districts to cancel school, which meant deliveries going to those schools needed a new drop-off location.