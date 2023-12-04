PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tai Chi is a practice that involves a series of slow gentle movements and physical postures, a meditative state of mind, and controlled breathing. It originated as a form of martial arts in China. Over the years, it’s become more focused on health and rehabilitation.

John Neubauer started teaching yoga in 1974 and in 1976 he began practicing tai chi. He blended the two into a single art form in 1977, which he has practiced and taught since then.

“I started because I had leg cramps from college basketball. I was stiff, I was clumsy, and my high school friends used to keep a statistic on me how many times I fell in a game. And I wanted to be graceful, I wanted to be flexible, and someone said try yoga, and I did,” said Neubauer.

He also explained how tai chi has had such a powerful impact on his life in terms of looking better, feeling better, being able to prolong his life, and being productive.

“I want to inspire other people to see how they can bring that same power and blessings into their lives,” said Neubauer.

Neubauer discussed the basics of tai chi, and how anybody can get involved.

“There are five basic movements in yoga. One is a forward stretch, one is a reverse stretch, one is a twist of the spine, another is a balance, and finally the inversion of the body in a headstand. All five of those help the body unwind and prepare for this ballet-like slow-flowing movement of tai chi.”

Neubauer is 75 and still works full-time with two businesses, volunteers for 15 hours at his church weekly, and is completing his second book about tai chi.

“If you want to feel better, if you want to preserve your youthfulness, if you want to be able to have more energy,” said Neubauer, “If you want to be able to concentrate better, all of those things are outcomes from being able to do tai chi yoga.”