NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — For seven years Bed Blitz has been gifting beds to kids in need. This event allows those in the Bloomington-Normal Area to build custom bed frames for the local youth.

Along with a bed frame, families receive a mattress, sheets, quilts, laundry detergent, books, dental hygiene supplies and a teddy bear. Co-founder Robert Bosquez said it’s awesome to see the community come together for a good cause.

“So when we get to see that smile on the families and the kids faces that are receiving these beds it just warms your heart,” said Bosquez.

Bosquez started the program with two partners. In the first year, they started with 40 beds but received over 100 applications.

“That told us that that was a hidden need here in Bloomington-Normal that we needed to fulfill,” said Bosquez.

More than 250 volunteers helped build 100 bed frames. Shelley Reed-Brooks came to volunteer with her sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. She said service is one of their founding principles and it brings her joy to give back.

“We thrive in giving service in the community and we want to help those who need our help,” said Reed-Brooks.

Though Bosquez is thankful for the help, he hopes that one day the program won’t be needed.

“So we dedicated ourselves that first year to continue doing this program until hopefully one day families would no longer need a bed and we keep every kid off of the floor,” said Bosquez