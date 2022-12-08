BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — At the seventh annual Bed Blitz in October, Director Robert Bosquez said he wanted to partner with local schools in McLean County. It didn’t take long for that wish to come true.

On Thursday, the Bed Blitz Program partnered with Washington Elementary School in Bloomington to host a mini-build. Volunteers from the school built a total of 10 beds that will go to Washington Elementary students. Along with bed frames, the 10 students will receive a mattress, linen, a quilt, books, and laundry supplies.

Washington is the first school in District 87 to host a mini-build. Principal Zach Freeman says he loves helping kids and he’s excited about the partnership.

“It’s great. I’m very excited and I couldn’t be more proud of all the people in the room. And I hope that the families feel the same way,” Freeman said.

Bosquez said there will be a Bed Blitz in Peoria next Spring.