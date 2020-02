PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria Firefighters/Paramedics responded to a bed fire Wednesday evening.

At around 6:30 p.m. crews responded to 1414 N. Douglas St and found heavy smoke coming from the front window on the second floor. No one was found inside of the home but one adult and four children will be provided temporary shelter from Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation at this time.