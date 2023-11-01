PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Mark your calendars! More excitement is coming to the Peoria Civic Center as The Bee Gees tribute band STAYIN’ ALIVE is coming to Peoria in 2024.

The Peoria Civic Center announced Wednesday that STAYIN’ ALIVE: One Night of the Bee Gees will be making a stop in Peoria on Oct. 17, 2024.

The tribute band will be singing a full Bee Gees playlist including songs such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin’”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive”. They also perform ballads such as “I Started a Joke”, “Massachusetts”, “Fanny Be Tender”, “Words” and “To Love Somebody” among other hits.

The Civic Center said STAYIN’ ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind as it captures the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and at the Toyota Box Center in the Peoria Civic Center, which is open Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.