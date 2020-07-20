Bee keepers buzzing with excitement over better 2020 season

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — After a tough 2019 bee keepers in central Illinois are buzzing with excitment this year as they say things are looking sweeter.

Last year, many hives were lost due to harsh winter weather. But this year with a more mild winter hives were able to thrive.

A beekeeper in Chillicothe says the work is tough but years like this make it worth it. And that you can learn more about yourself.

“The real reward is just keeping the bees. It’s really interesting, you learn a lot about yourself. You have to be patient and calm when you’re out there,” said Luke Harvey.

He says it takes about one year to produce a pound of honey and bees’ll have to pollinate up to 2 million plants to do so.