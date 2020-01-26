Beekeeping group holds a meeting for up-and-comers

PEORIA, Ill.– Amateur beekeepers were buzzing with excitement during a class on bee-keeping today in Peoria.



The Heart of Illinois Beekeeping Association held an informational meeting at the United Presbyterian Church in Peoria.



People in the area could learn to get started keeping their own bees. Attendees were taught the different breeds of bees and how to set up hives.



Organizers say most get into the hobby for the honey but there are many other reasons

There’s also the preservation of the honey-bee, the fact the honeybee has had its ups and downs with climate change and other influences. But that’s what brings a lot of people in and it’s a really good time,” said Sean Rennau, president of the club.

Beekeeping is usually about a three-year commitment and takes time to learn.

“We ask people that come in that if they’re serious about beekeeping we really try to make sure they are aware it takes about three years to absorb the material and really understand what it is,” Rennau said.

The association holds meetings throughout the year. Find out more information on their website hoibees.org or find them on Facebook.