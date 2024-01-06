PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Beer lovers got the chance to learn all about alcoholic beverages and what it takes to brew craft beers.

Beer School is the first Saturday of every month at Obed and Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery in Downtown Peoria.

The class offers a brief introduction to beer making, a tour through the brewery, beer sampling, and a discussion about styles and techniques.

General Manager and class Instructor, Jeff Stevenson, said all their craft beers are made right on location in the microbrewery.

“We get a mix of a lot of people from home brewers to people that enjoy a craft beer or people who just want to enjoy that experience that has never been inside a brewery before,” said Stevenson. “Take your time, it’s like chemistry you mix a lot of things, temperature, water, and grain, and you got to know what you’re doing, it takes patience.”

This is the eighth year they’ve held beer school, and each class is limited to 20 students. Information on how to sign up for the class can be found at Obed and Isacc’s Microbrewery and Eatery‘s website.