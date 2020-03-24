Beer Nuts, Caterpillar advance to Top 4 in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Illinois’ contest

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two central Illinois-based businesses have moved on to the final four in the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association’s (IMA) “Makers Madness” to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.

A bar mix of snacks from Beer Nuts, a Bloomington-based snack company, and Caterpillar Inc.’s 797f Large Mining Truck from Decatur made the Top 4 out of more than 260 individual products initially nominated from across the state.

Beer Nuts and Caterpillar are competing against Wahl Clipper’s The Clipper, Thera-Solutions Functional Hand, from Sterling and Elmhurst, respectively.

The event is styled off the popular “March Madness” college basketball tournament. Almost 250,000 votes have been cast in the contest that kicked off on March 10.

The final round of voting takes place online at www.makersmadnessil.com and can be done once per day per device until the voting round ends on Sunday. The winner will be announced via a video on April 1 with an in-person ceremony for all finalists at a future date.