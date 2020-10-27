Beer Nuts closed for Holiday Season; leaders unsure when they’ll be back open

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Going virtual! Leaders with the beer nuts company in bloomington say the store will be closed this holiday season.

Every year the business welcomes patrons looking to buy holiday themed products, but because of the pandemic they’re moving everything online. Leaders say with holiday shopping comes sampling, touching and a packed store, all of which would be hard to do while trying to maintain covid-19 guidelines.

“Everything is manufactured,” said Jonathan Strupek, Marketing Manager. “We cook it here, we pack it here and then all across the nation we distribute it, so we have to be extra safe. We still want to be there as much as we can for the holidays, we have a longstanding tradition with our customers. People have gotten them as gifts for forever, and so, we hope that we can still be there for you.”

He says at this time they are not sure when the store will be able to open back up to customers.