Beer Nuts shifts to quick-stop and curbside pick-up

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Beer Nuts Snack Brands in Bloomington is changing the way you buy their product.

Starting June 1. you will only be able to purchase the popular snack through quick-stop and curbside pick-up.

The physical layout of the store will change while still providing customers with an in-person experience for shoppers and those looking to purchase gifts.

Customers will be able to make their purchases on an app and pick up their orders in a specially marked parking spot outside of the building or from a designated pick-up shelf inside.

