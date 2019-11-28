Behind bars, but working toward a better future

PEORIA, Ill. — Wednesday, a group of inmates at the Peoria County Jail achieved a goal they were all proud of.

The Jobs Partnership program is working with the Peoria County Sheriff, Brian Asbell, to give men who made mistakes in the past another chance at life.

This faith-based organization teaches inmates life skills, soft skills and provides job training, preparing them to re-enter society.

This program has been in effect for the past four years. Wednesday, the 269th person graduated and received a certificate.

“Since the age of 13, I’ve been in and out of the system so I never really got the chance to participate in a lot of things to get achievements for,” program participant Jerrold King said.

He was proud to receive his certificate. King shed a few tears during his speech thanking everyone involved in helping the group change their lives.

“When I saw my name on the certificate I was just looking at it and it really touched me, now I know how it feels,” King said.

Jobs Partnership program assistant director, Charles Keeton, wants the men to realize their true identity. He helps them find their true purpose by first showing how much he cares.

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care and when you show men and women that you care they respond differently,” Keeton said.

Sheriff Asbell said according to studies, the program is working, lowering recidivism by 18 percent.

King said this experience has changed his mindset and life.

“Now that I’ve changed my ways, now I’m not the same person I was then. I stand in front of these guys today as a man of integrity,” he said.

Program leaders support the inmates, but said this was the easy part, getting back into society is when it gets hard.

When they return to everyday life, Sheriff Asbell hopes they pay it forward preventing others from going behind bars.