Reported tornado knocks out power in southern Peoria; Minor damage reported

10:21 pm. UPDATE: Peoria Public Works is reporting a downed tree and powerlines in the 1800 block of North Indiana. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Here is a photo from Micheel Downard-Archibald. She had a tree uprooted in her front yard near Harmon Highway in Peoria.

10:06 p.m. UPDATE: Our news crews have not found any damage left behind from the potential tornado that came through Peoria about 9 p.m. Power outages appear to be the extent of the issues at this time.

PEORIA Ill. — It is believed a tornado touched down in the southern portion of Peoria.

WMBD News crews are headed to the area to access if there is any damage in the area. What we know right now is a tornado was spotted going through the area about 9 p.m. and transformers were blowing in the area.

The National Weather Service is reporting power lines down in the area. The Ameren Outage Map shows about 370 customers without power.

We will update this story as we find out more information.