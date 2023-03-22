SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter is doing important work to help take in adoptable dogs and cats from local, regional, and even out-of-state shelters to clear spots for other animals waiting for adoption. The upcoming Bella Ball fundraiser is in an effort to support their efforts. Hear more from the event organizer about the fun you can expect from the event, as well as the story behind what inspired the ball.



The Bella Ball will take place at the Exposition Gardens Opera House on Saturday, March 25th. Tickets are $10. The event will feature musical guest Revel in Red, as well as a Puppy Kisses and Cuddle Booth (with adoptable dogs), and some delicious food.



Head on over to bellaball.org to get your tickets, or to get more information.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.