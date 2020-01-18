Bellevue home uninhabitable, 2 pets die in fire

BELLEVUE, Ill.– Red Cross relocated a family Saturday morning because of a house fire.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Limestone, Bartonville, west Peoria, Logan Trivoli and Peoria Heights firefighters responded to a structural fire at 627 S Anna Ave. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the roof.

Limestone Fire Chief Larry Gilmore said the fire started in the kitchen. No members of the family were home during the time of the fire, but two dogs did die inside the home.

Red Cross was notified and the family will get housing for the night. Gilmore said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, pending investigation.