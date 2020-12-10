Ben Crump leading Federal lawsuit against DCFS on behalf of Rica Rountree

FILE – In this June 25, 2020 file photo Attorney Benjamin Crump speaks to a gathering on the steps at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Crump is representing the family of a Black man who was shot and killed Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies after he was stopped for a traffic violation while riding a bicycle and later “made a motion” toward a gun on the ground. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, file)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An 8-year-old Bloomington girl beaten to death, Rica Rountree’s killer is officially behind bars for the rest of her life, but now a new lawsuit is pending hoping to hold more people accountable.

On Wednesday, Rica’s mother, Antoinette Rountree joined by her lawyers in a zoom call, announced they’re going after the Department of Family and Child Services. Suing the agency, six of its employees and the state, for what they claim is a violation of Rica’s constitutional rights, by failing to stop the abuse despite multiple reports and warnings.

“The facts here are so strong and so compelling, whatever legal hurdles the sovereign (state) can place in our way, we will be able to overcome,” said Co-Counsel Steven Levin, Senior Partner of Levin & Perconti.

Joining Levin will be Partner Andrew Thut and National civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is most known for representing the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor following their deaths.

“It was right there if anybody from DCFS just opened their eyes and looked,” said Crump, President & Founder of Ben Crump Trial Lawyer for Justice. “If they just opened their ears and listened, if they just opened their heart and cared about this little black girl.”

The lawyers would not divulge the damages they are seeking, instead Levin saying “Imagine what you think would be fair compensation for what this child endured, and whatever you come up with that is what we will be seeking.”

WMBD reached out to DCFS for comment but they have yet to respond.