McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — A 23-year-old man facing first-degree murder charges for a deadly Bloomington shooting will stand trial early next year.

Desmond Sterling will have a bench trial on Feb. 26 for the murder of 20-year-old Kiejoun Watts.

A bench trial means there will be no jury to hear the case. Police arrested Sterling back in June after Watts’ body was found behind a Bloomington church in February.

A motion hearing is also set for Jan. 24.