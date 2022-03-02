BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A bench trial will take place for the Bloomington piano teacher facing a plethora of charges.

Aaron Parlier was found guilty on a total of 20 charges in October 2021 in his first trial.

Wednesday, Parlier waived his right to a jury trial for the alleged second victim. Instead, there will be a bench trial beginning April 18 at 9 a.m.

This is the second trial out of a total of six, which account for the other alleged victims.

An attorney for Parlier said he expects the trial to last three days.

The McLean County Clerk’s office could not specify which charges Parlier will be facing in April. The state’s attorney was not available for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.