PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dry January encourages people to stop drinking alcoholic beverages during the first month of the year.

Cutting back can be good for everything from heart health, blood pressure, and liver function to improved sleep, mental clarity, and mood.

OSF Healthcare’s medical director for behavioral health, Dr. Samuel Sears, said cutting alcohol out of your diet completely is the best option.

“In the literature for a long time it pointed to low and moderate alcohol use as being potentially protective, whereas the newer literature is starting to question if that’s true and not using alcohol is probably actually the healthiest thing available to somebody,” said Dr. Sears.

He said long-term drinking also increases the likelihood of developing strokes, diabetes, hypertension, and depression.