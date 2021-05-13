Benjamin Elementary School students evacuated after gas line hit

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Students were evacuated from Benjamin Elementary after a nearby gas line was hit.

Early Thursday afternoon, a contractor hit a gas line near the school Students were evacuated to Eastview Christian Church, where they remained until picked up by parents or brought home by bus.

Parents looking to pick up their children should go directly to the church, avoid the school, and bring identification.

After school programs have also been canceled.

The contractor who breached the gas line was unrelated to the McLean County Unit 5 School District.