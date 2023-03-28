PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Bert Kreischer’s “Tops Off World Tour” had a sold-out show last Saturday, breaking the Civic Center’s record for highest-grossing comedy show.

More than 16,000 patrons over the weekend were at the Civic Center.

“We had four events happening at the same time on Saturday. Setting a new venue record and managing this amount of activity is a testament to the hard-working and caring team we have at the venue” said Rik Edgar, General Manager of the Peoria Civic Center.

This was Kreischer’s second time playing at Peoria Civic Center. He previously sold out two theater shows in October 2021.