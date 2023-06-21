PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One lucky Central Illinois man was able to live out his dream by driving a monster truck at Expo Gardens in Peoria on Wednesday.

Marcus Jackson is the 2022 Best Buddies Champion of Central Illinois and won the title by raising over $20,000 last year.

An anonymous donor heard his story and gave him a chance to drive a monster truck.

Jackson would tell WMBD, “The big block engine, hearing the noise, seeing the trucks crush over cars, crushing over vans or smashing over RV’s, it’s just amazing.”

Best Buddies is non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of those with developmental disabilities such as Marcus.

