Best Buddies to host champion of the year gala

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — Best Buddies is hosting a “Champion of the Year” gala featuring philanthropic leaders on Oct. 1.

The event will take place at Warehouse on State St in downtown Peoria and will celebrate 11 philanthropic leaders from Central Illinois while raising funds for the Best Buddies Programs.

Best Buddies is a non-profit organization established in 1989 to create a global volunteer movement to generate individual friendships, well-rounded employment, and inclusive life opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Champion of the Year” is an annual fundraising competition, organized by “staff, event committee and advisory board, featuring a select group of individuals, professionals and prominent community leaders.”

The gala will feature a silent and live auction, dinner, cocktails, dancing, an awards ceremony, and a keynote speaker.

For more information about the event, click this link, or contact Ryan LaCosse at ryanlacosse@bestbuddies.org.