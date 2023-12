PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WMBD would like to thank everyone for their wonderful Christmas tree submissions into this year’s contest.

There were over 200 submissions which filled our website with Christmas cheer!

Here are the 2023 winners, chosen by votes from our viewers.

First Place – Peppermint Love – 126 votes

Second Place – It Must Be Italian! FRAGILE – 49 votes

Third Place – Sweeten the Day with Mrs. LeQuia – 45 votes

Take a look at other submissions from this year here: