ROCKFORD, Ill. (WMBD) — From sky watchers to photography enthusiasts, many Illinois residents enjoy watching sunrises and sunsets. But which city is the best for watching sunrises and sunsets?

Analysts at Illinoisbet.com looked at light pollution levels to determine which Illinois cities are the best for watching sunrises and sunsets.

The study measured light pollution using the Bortle Dark Sky scale which ranges from one to nine with one being the best for seeing sunsets, sunrises and stars clearly.

The study determined that Rockford is the best city in Illinois for watching sunrises and sunsets.

Here is their complete list: