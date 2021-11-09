Best places to look at the leaves around Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The oranges, yellows, browns, and reds of fall are here, but where are the best places to get a good view of the leaves?

The Peoria Park District points to plenty of spots around Peoria to get a nice view of the fall foliage.

“Detweiler Park, all the big parks, here in Glen Oak Park, Bradley Park. They’re big, majestic parks with a lot of really beautiful trees,” said Bob Streitmatter, the Luthy Botanical Garden Manager.

And that’s not all the area has to offer.

“If you go up north towards Chillicothe, there’s Singing Woods, there is Robinson Park, Camp Wokonda, Detweiler Riverside, which is the former golf course,” said Kristi Shoemaker, the Forest Park Nature Center Chief Naturalist.

Even some of the local trails are great for an autumn adventure.

“Right here at Forest Park Nature Center we have our Pimiteoui Trail which is directly across from the center that has a nice hill prairie opening, so you can see a good view of the hillside and the leaves there,” said Shoemaker .

Streitmatter said Central Illinois’s diversity in plant species helps bring out the colorful scene.

“Wild cherries, the ashes, there’s a lot of beautiful trees in Central Illinois. And then it’s not just limited to that. There’s some amazing shrubs that are somewhat overlooked sometimes in terms of fall color,” said Streitmatter.

This diversity in plant species helps popular spots, like Grandview Drive, get the vibrant vistas that make it one of the most popular spots in the area.

“Maples are real apparent and the ashes are real apparent along Grandview. And you know there are some very grand oaks that are starting to show some color, especially like red oak,” said Streitmatter.