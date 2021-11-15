Best practices for firing up the furnace this winter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As the temperatures drop, it’s a good idea to make sure the furnace is prepared for the long winter ahead.

Joseph Milton, vice president of Fritch Heating and Cooling in Peoria, said that the initial burning smell is normal. He said to keep objects away from the furnace, especially the pipes, to avoid any fire risks.

It’s also a good idea to change carbon monoxide batteries every year.

Milton said the most important thing is to make sure consumers have a clean and properly fitted air filter.

“The dangers of not changing your air filter are really the damage that it can do to the furnace, especially for the blower motor. It’s going to reduce the airflow going through the furnace,” he said. “Also, using not as restrictive of a filter as you can possibly put in there. A lot of people make the mistake of putting way too restrictive of a filter and leaving in for way too long.”

He said a furnace lasts 15-30 years.