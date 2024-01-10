PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria and the surrounding areas don’t see snow like in years past, so when the moment hits, people rush to their favorite sledding spot to take in the moment.

And the area has a lot of them. But what’s the best? That’s like asking someone what is their favorite type of pizza. It’s personal preference but here’s a quick list of locations that you could try out and decide what is best for you.

Some of the locations are well-known and beloved by many. Detweiller Park, off Galena Road, offers up Sled Hill, and its large hill that is famous for sledding. The hill is near the north parking area by the Pine and the Dogwood Shelters.

Others say the hill at Dunlap Valley Middle School is the way to go. Though, on a recent Facebook post, some wanted that to remain an unspoken-about gem.

Also, within the Peoria Park District are Bradley Park and Endres Park. The latter is nestled in between homes at 5100 N. Willard Road in Peoria Heights.

Up north a ways, there’s the “Jumbos” of Toluca Coal Mine Preservation Park. Formed from slag that was extracted from Marshall County coal mines that shuttered in the 1920s, the “Jumbos” are large hills that offer great hiking in the summer and some steep sledding in the winter.

Also in Marshall County, in Lacon, is Johnson’s Grove Park where a hill on the park’s backside offers up some primo sledding as well.

An informal poll of Pekin residents was unanimous. Of the half-dozen or so questioned, everyone said the Pekin Community High School hill at the top of Dragon Drive. Also in the running is McNaughton Park, which is a place known by locals for not just good sledding but mountain biking as well.

Morton has Northwood Park, which offers good sledding, according to the park district’s website. A receptionist at the district said several took to the slopes there after the New Year’s weekend snowstorm.