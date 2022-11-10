PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — A New York Times bestselling children’s book author visited local students on Thursday.

Sherri Duskey Rinker is from St. Charles and has been an author for 15 years. She has written more than 30 books during her career.

Thursday afternoon, Duskey Rinker read her latest title, “Construction Site: Farming Strong, All Year Long,” to students at Franklin Primary in Peoria. She also spoke to students at Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center.

The visits were a collaboration between Peoria Public Schools and the Peoria Public Library.

Duskey Rinker said she hoped her visit sparked excitement surrounding reading and books.

“I truly believe that reading and literacy is the way to achievement and I think that starts as young as you can go. So I’m really excited,” said Rinker. “I hope that I have talked to them about how there’s not really a mystery to what an author is. We’re just moms, we hang out in the same places and maybe one of them will get inspired to write or do art or do both.”

Rinker also held a book signing Thursday evening at the Peoria Public Library’s downtown branch.