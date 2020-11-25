Beth Ball not seeking re-election for City Clerk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — City Clerk Beth Ball is not seeking re-election for a fourth term, saying she wants to spend more time with family, especially her husband with health concerns.

Ball has served the city since 1989 and her term will expire this May.

Over her three decades working for the city, she has seen record-keeping transition from manual to digital.

Clerk Ball said she’s proud of the work she has accomplished.

“That’s a pleasure to me when I know that we have met somebody’s needs, and however they use that document or those records, it’s up to them. But it’s our job to get it for them. And I think we have served that purpose very well over the years.” Beth Ball, City Clerk, City of Peoria

Clerk Ball claimed she will miss the people she has worked with.

“The other thing I will miss is walking into this beautiful, historic building every day,” Ball said. “I’ve never taken it for granted.”

Stephanie Tarr and Shawn Allen are running to fill the position. Ball supports Tarr, her colleague of eight years. She believes Tarr has the experience necessary to do a good job.