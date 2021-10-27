Better Business Bureau study: ‘Risky’ job employment scams on the rise, mainly targeting women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Scammers are capitalizing on the pandemic job market based on a new study from the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau is reporting 14 million people fell victim to employment scams last year, losing $1,000 on average. The scams mainly targeted women (67%) and the age group 25 to 34 (28%). Further, 34% of victims provided their driver’s license number and 25% provided their Social Security number.

“If you’re looking for a job and you’re applying at a place that you don’t know, maybe it’s not in your neighborhood or not in your city. You really should do your research because in the end your information is what’s going to be compromised, so check with the Better Business Bureau if we have a record on the company,” said Jessica Tharp, president and CEO of Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois.

Tharp said to be wary about jobs that ask for your social security number or banking information, work-from-home jobs that involve receiving and shipping packages, and fake check scams involving receiving and forwarding money.

“There are scammers out there who are creating fake websites that look like their websites of legitimate companies in order to lure you in and gain your trust,” she said.

And of course if a job looks too good to be true – it probably is.