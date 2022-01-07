Better Business Bureau warns of fake COVID tests

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Better Business Bureau is warning people of fake COVID tests and claims of “pop-up” testing sites aimed at stealing consumer money.

The Heart of Illinois Better Business Bureau said as people struggle to find at-home tests or testing appointments, scammers are making their mark.

Jessica Tharp the president of the Heart of Illinois BBB said scammers are selling fake COVID tests online or using the internet to promote a pop-up testing site. Tharp said there isn’t actually a testing site or accurate test results, the end goal is getting personal information.

Tharp said the BBB is also concerned about robocalls directing consumers to what seem to be legit medical sites, but then prompting them to enter credit card information.

“These scammers are after your personal information, they’re after your credit card number so if you’re receiving a robocall that’s offering you a product at a great price that you can’t get anywhere else, it’s certainly a red flag,” Tharp said.

She said scammers use times like these to offer “too good to be true” offers and if it sounds fishy, it most likely is.

“Ever since COVID has become front and center in everyone’s lives it’s presented the perfect storm for so many scams; ranging from COVID tests to COVID masks and vaccines, all kinds of fraudulent things,” Tharp said.

Tharp said if you receive a call that is a scam to contact the BBB.